Soccer-Nigeria's Osimhen 'available' for AFCON despite injury

Napoli's Osimhen suffered facial fractures after a clash of heads with Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar on Nov. 21 and required https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/news/Osimhen-set-for-three-months-out-after-cheekbone-operation-24048.aspx titanium plates and screws to be affixed to his cheekbone and eye socket. Napoli's initial assessment was that Osimhen would be out for three months but the forward returned to training on Tuesday wearing a protective mask, giving him a chance of making the Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 10:02 IST
Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen said he will be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after returning to training ahead of schedule following a serious head injury. Napoli's Osimhen suffered facial fractures after a clash of heads with Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar on Nov. 21 and required https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/news/Osimhen-set-for-three-months-out-after-cheekbone-operation-24048.aspx titanium plates and screws to be affixed to his cheekbone and eye socket.

Napoli's initial assessment was that Osimhen would be out for three months but the forward returned to training on Tuesday wearing a protective mask, giving him a chance of making the Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 Cup of Nations in Cameroon. "I will be available for AFCON unless if (I) am not among the players picked to represent NIGERIA," Osimhen tweeted.

Osimhen was in a good run of form prior to his injury, with nine goals and two assists for Napoli as well as four goals for Nigeria in World Cup qualifying. Nigeria has been drawn in Group D along with Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe said on Tuesday the tournament would go ahead as planned despite concerns about a lack of organization, incomplete building work, and the threat of coronavirus outbreaks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

