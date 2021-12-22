On this day in 2017: Rohit Sharma blasted joint-fastest T20I ton

Four years ago, on this day, Indian opening batter Rohit Sharma slammed the joint-fastest ton in the shortest format of the game against Sri Lanka. Rohit completed his hundred in just 35 balls and played an innings of 118 runs. His knock included 12 fours and 10 sixes.

Interestingly, South Africa batter David Miller had also brought up his hundred in 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom a few weeks prior to Rohit's milestone. Rohit guided India to a massive total of 260/5 after being asked to bat first at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. KL Rahul also smashed a quickfire 89 off 49 balls to steer India to a mammoth total.

India then restricted the visitors to 172 all out. Yuzvendra Chahal bagged four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav scalped three. Rohit Sharma would have been in action in the South Africa series but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the series and hence Rahul would act as deputy to Virat Kohli.

Rohit has also been named India's new ODI skipper and he takes the reins from Virat Kohli in limited-overs format (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)