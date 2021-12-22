Sports News Roundup: Olympics-NHL decides against competing in Beijing due to COVID-19 -ESPN; Tennis-Australian Open confident on Nadal, uncertain on Djokovic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-NHL decides against competing in Beijing due to COVID-19 -ESPN

The National Hockey League will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads globally, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The NHL agreed last September to pause its regular season so the world's top players could compete in Beijing with the caveat it could withdraw if COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the Olympics window.

Tennis-Australian Open confident on Nadal, uncertain on Djokovic

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley is confident Rafa Nadal will be at Melbourne Park for next month's Grand Slam despite testing positive for COVID-19, but he is still uncertain whether Novak Djokovic will be playing. Nadal caught the novel coronavirus while playing in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi last week and said he would make a decision on his future tournaments depending on his "evolution" over the weeks ahead.

Athletics hand managerial reins to Mark Kotsay

The Oakland Athletics officially named Mark Kotsay manager on Tuesday. Kotsay, 46, received a three-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

Chinese designer enjoys Olympic boost for figure skating costumes

China's upcoming Winter Olympics is adding sparkle to a young costume designer's growing business, as more Chinese take to the ice and seek tailor-made outfits for figure skating. Zhang Yifan, a 25-year-old designer based in Beijing, has seen business boom since the city won its bid for the 2022 Olympics and began a campaign to lure 300 million Chinese to embrace snow and ice sports.

NBA-Commissioner says league has 'no plans' to halt season despite COVID-19 surge

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has no plans to pause its season despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, league commissioner Adam Silver said. Seven games have been postponed since last week, with a report on the league's website saying at least 84 players from 20 teams had entered health and safety protocols as of Tuesday.

Motor racing-NASCAR starts building temporary track in Los Angeles stadium

NASCAR on Tuesday started building a temporary asphalt track inside LA Memorial Coliseum, the first time it has constructed such a race course, ahead of an exhibition race on Feb. 6. The "Clash at the Coliseum" will see the sport's top drivers compete on a quarter-mile track inside the stadium in downtown Los Angeles.

Reports: Le'Veon Bell signing with Bucs; Leonard Fournette to IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign veteran free agent running back Le'Veon Bell pending a physical, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The move comes amid an ESPN report that starting RB Leonard Fournette was likely headed to injured reserve for the rest of the regular season following a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

Olympics-Australia sport gets A$257 million funding boost ahead of Paris 2024

Australia started ramping up its preparations for hosting the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics on Wednesday with the announcement of an additional A$257 million ($184 million) in funding for athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Summer Games. In an unprecedented move, the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) has committed to funding for an entire four-year Olympic cycle, allowing sports to plan ahead rather than wait for annual allocations.

Athletics-Open dialogue better than boycott, says Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he is "philosophically opposed" to boycotts and prefers dialogue as a means to work through issues after the Diamond League announced the addition of a second event in China next year. The Diamond League said on Tuesday Shenzhen would host the 2022 season's second meet in China on Aug. 6, after the July 30 event in Shanghai.

Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49

Detroit Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee, a former major leaguer, died suddenly at age 49, the team announced Tuesday. The team said he passed away Monday. No cause of death was given.

