ISL: Vukomanovic wary of 'tight game' as Kerala look to build on winning momentum

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Wednesday, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic lauded Chennaiyin's safety-first approach, saying the best defence usually wins the league.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-12-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 10:44 IST
Kerala Blasters players during training (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Wednesday, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic lauded Chennaiyin's safety-first approach, saying the best defence usually wins the league. Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters will both look to build on the winning momentum when they lock horns at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.

Kerala Blasters leapfrogged to sixth in the table with a marauding 3-0 win over league leaders Mumbai City FC, in one of their finest performances in recent times. "We faced tomorrow's (today's) opponents in pre-season. As coaches, we know each other for a long time. So looking from that side, there won't be any surprises. We will try to explore certain things in order to win the game," said Vukomanovic as per the ISL release.

"They will be organized and play the way they want to. We will see a tight game tomorrow. There will be a lot of duels. The best team will win after a hard game," he added. Chennaiyin recorded a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC in their last outing and are currently sitting at fourth place in the points table with 11 points from six matches.

"The defence will win you competitions, the attackers will win you games as they say in football. So it's a good way to approach," said Vukomanovic. Chennaiyin and Kerala have faced each other 16 times. Chennaiyin FC have 6 wins, Kerala Blasters have 3 wins and 7 games ended in draws. (ANI)

