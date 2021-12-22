Papua New Guinea announce squad for ICC U-19 World Cup

Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Wednesday announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup slated to be played in West Indies. The squad is led by skipper Barnabas Maha. The West Indies will host the 14th edition of the U-19 World Cup for the first time ever, as the event which showcases the future stars of the game will see 16 teams travelling to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries.

"CRICKET PNG PIH U19 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT. The Cricket PNG PIH U19 15 men squad were announced today at the Amini Park Cricket Ground. From the 18 men train-on squad, 15 were selected for the final squad. The Team will depart on the 1st of January 2022 to West Indies," Cricket PNG tweeted. Papua New Guinea squad: Barnabas Maha(c), Boio Ray, Sigo Kelly, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Peter Karoho, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko.

Non-travelling reserves: Vele Kariko, Gata Mika, Api Ila. The sixteen teams competing will see current holders Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates form Group A, with debutants Uganda placed in Group B alongside India, South Africa and Ireland.

Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea and Group D sees host West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka. Scotland complete the tournament line up in Group D after New Zealand withdrew due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home. The 48-match schedule will begin with hosts West Indies taking on Australia, with Sri Lanka facing Scotland in Guyana on January 14. The group stage will take place across Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago between January 14 and 22.

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Plate competition between January 25 and 31, with the Super League taking place in Antigua and Barbuda from January 26. The semi-finals will be played on February 1 across two venues; the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 2. The Final on February 5 will also be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. (ANI)

