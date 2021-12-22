Swimming-German Wellbrock sets 1,500m freestyle short course world record

Germany's Florian Wellbrock set a short course world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle on the final day of the world championships in Abu Dhabi. Wellbrock, who won gold in the 10km open water event at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 14:06.88 on Tuesday to better Gregorio Paltrinieri's mark of 14:08.065.

"Since I've always preferred long course, earlier this year I did not think of breaking the world record here as honestly I had ridiculous times in the short course," Wellbrock said. "I think my personal best was almost identical with my long course top time.

"Then, I had a really good race in Kazan (at the European short-course championships), where I clocked 14:09.88 and from that point, I knew anything was possible here." The German won a bronze medal in the men's 1,500m freestyle in the Tokyo pool this year.

Wellbrock's world record was a fourth of the meet after Margaret MacNeil in the women's 50m backstrokes, Siobhan Haughey in the women's 200m freestyle, and Sweden's women equalling the Americans' mark in the 4×50m medley relay. The United States topped the medal charts with nine golds (30 total medals), followed by Canada with seven golds (15) and Italy with five (16).

