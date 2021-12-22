Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 11:47 IST
BWF rankings: Srikanth returns to the top 10
Kidambi Srikanth (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Riding on his historic World Championship silver, India's Kidambi Srikanth jumped four places to regain his place in the world's top 10 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

The 28-year-old from Guntur was rewarded for his final finish in Huelva, Spain as he grabbed the 10th position in the rankings.

Young Lakshya Sen, who also secured a maiden bronze at World Championship in his first campaign at the event, jumped two spots to the 17th position but B Sai Praneeth slipped two places to be at the 18th spot.

H S Prannoy's quarterfinal finish in Spain saw him improve six places to the 26th spot.

In women's singles, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu remained static at seventh place, while Saina Nehwal, who is recovering from multiple injuries, is at the 25th place.

Men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy slipped one place to the 10th position, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy regained their place in the top 20 in the women's doubles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

