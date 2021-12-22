Left Menu

Ashes: There's a lot for me to learn from Adelaide Test, says Labuschagne

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne might have hit a century in the Adelaide Test but he isn't satisfied and wants to make a big score when hosts meet England in the third Ashes Test on Sunday.

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne might have hit a century in the Adelaide Test but he isn't satisfied and wants to make a big score when hosts meet England in the third Ashes Test on Sunday. Australia are 2-0 up in the ongoing Ashes after winning the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. Heading into the Boxing Day Test, Labuschagne has vowed to make a really big score.

"Even though I scored runs this game I'm still disappointed I didn't go and make a really big score and really shut the game out, especially after being dropped and getting a chance off a no-ball," ESPNcricinfo quoted Labuschagne as saying. "There's a lot for me to learn from [Adelaide] and take into Boxing Day and make sure if I get to a hundred make it a really big score," he added.

Australia has already won two games and with World Test Championship (WTC) points on cards, Labuschagne has insisted to take the remaining Ashes matches seriously. "That's what the Test Championship has brought in, it's not just about winning the series you are currently playing but you are playing for something bigger than that as well," said Labuschagne.

"We had heaps of other opportunities that we could have made that game. Watching that final, I was in England, it was a great spectacle and awesome to watch. I think it's important for us to take the Test Championship really seriously and it's something we want to win. It certainly hurt me last time sitting and watching," he added. Meanwhile, Victorian fast bowler Scott Boland on Tuesday was added to the Australian squad for the Ashes Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

He has played against the English Lions alongside Michael Neser in Brisbane before joining the group in Adelaide. (ANI)

