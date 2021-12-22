Soccer-A-League, FFA Cup games hit by COVID-19, Perth squad travel home

COVID-19 threw the Australian soccer schedule into disarray as six games from the A-League and FFA Cup were postponed on Wednesday.

The A-League said in a statement that Melbourne City's game against Brisbane Roar on Dec. 27 had been postponed along with Perth Glory's fixtures against Sydney FC and Macarthur FC in the first week of January. Perth's ties were postponed after the club's personnel spent the last week in quarantine in Brisbane, while Melbourne City's league game could not go ahead as scheduled after six players tested positive for COVID-19.

"All affected players are double-vaccinated and all report to be in good health," City said in a statement https://melbournecityfc.com.au/news/club-statement-city-confirms-covid-19-cases. City's FFA Cup tie against Wellington Phoenix was also pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, while Gold Coast Knights' game against Melbourne Victory was delayed due to an instance of contact exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The FFA Cup also had to defer Brisbane Roar's tie against Sydney, due to a COVID-19 matter "unrelated to Brisbane Roar's travelling delegation" which led to complications with the team's charter flight. Earlier on Wednesday, players and staff from Perth Glory were allowed to return home after being quarantined in Brisbane since a player tested positive on Dec. 16.

"Western Australia (WA) Health and WA Police have kindly allowed our players to come home for Christmas," Perth Glory owner Tony Sage told 6PR https://www.6pr.com.au/a-huge-relief-perth-glory-players-granted-last-minute-exemption-to-come-home. "It's a huge relief to the club, we didn't know what we were going to do. We've got a lot of young players in our team, and the mental health issues were getting worse and worse."

The A-League said https://keepup.com.au/news/charter-flight-will-get-perth-glory-home-for-christmas a charter flight would bring the squad back to Western Australia, where they will see out the remainder of their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

