BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth re-enters top-10, Lakshya Sen moves to 17

India's Kidambi Srikanth has jumped four places to re-enter the world's top 10 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:28 IST
Kidambi Srikanth (Image: Kiren Rijiju's Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
India's Kidambi Srikanth has jumped four places to re-enter the world's top 10 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Kidambi on Sunday scripted history as he became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships, with Prakash Padukone (1983), B Sai Praneeth (2019), and Lakshya Sen (2021) winning a bronze each.

In the summit clash in Sapin, the former world number one Indian was defeated by Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-15, 22-20 on Sunday. The final lasted for 43 minutes. Lakshya Sen, who also secured a maiden bronze at World Championship in his debut at the event, jumped to 17th position. While B Sai Praneeth slipped two places. He is currently at the 18th spot.

HS Prannoy jumped six places after he reached the quarterfinal in Huelva. He now sits at the 26th spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

