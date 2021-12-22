Left Menu

Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur, Carlos Moya test COVID positive after Abu Dhabi exhibition event

Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur have tested positive for COVID-19 following their participation in the Abu Dhabi exhibition event, both announced on Tuesday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:31 IST
Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur have tested positive for COVID-19 following their participation in the Abu Dhabi exhibition event, both announced on Tuesday. The twenty-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal coach Carlos Moya, 45, also announced on Tuesday he had tested positive on his return from Abu Dhabi. This comes a day after former world number one Nadal also tested positive for the virus.

Both Bencic and Jabeur said they were fully vaccinated and were experiencing strong symptoms. "I hope to overcome the virus quickly and get well soon," Jabeur said on Twitter.

"I am currently isolating and taking all precautionary (measures) to get through this as best as possible as I am experiencing quite severe symptoms (fever, aches, chills)," Bencic said on Twitter. "While the timing is not ideal - as I was in the final stages of my preparations for the Australian Open swing - I will make my way to Australia as soon as I am cleared and past the isolation period," she added.

Season's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne. Moya, winner of the French Open in 1998 and the coach of Nadal in a series of tweets said he experienced: "Fever, headache, sweating, pain all over the body, chills. I hope the worst is over." (ANI)

