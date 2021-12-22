Thailand alters entry rules for Indian travellers amid rising Omicron cases

The Tourism Authority of Thailand on Wednesday said it has altered the entry rules for Indian travellers entering the Southeast Asian country from different entry points, except for Phuket, due to rising Omicron cases.

Phuket remains open for Indians under the Phuket Sandbox scheme; and in this programme, travellers will only need to do a PCR test and wait in the hotel until the result is received, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said in a statement.

If tested negative, they can then move around in Phuket and after the second RT PCR test, done on the 5-6th day, they can travel to other parts of Thailand.

''We are happy to welcome Indians to Thailand. However, we have just altered the entry rules for people entering our country from different entry points except for Phuket. The step comes in after the rise in new variant (Omicron) cases,'' Cholada Siddhivarn, Mumbai office director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, said in a statement.

She said Thailand believed that it is better to take necessary precautions while the country still is ready to welcome travellers from different parts of the world.

''Travellers wanting to travel to Phuket can register for the Thailand Pass under the Phuket Sandbox programme and Happy Quarantine,'' she added.

Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) ordered a temporary suspension of the Thailand Pass for all new test-and-go and Sandbox applications (except Phuket Sandbox), effective from December 22, 2021, citing the rising number of Omicron variant cases in the country.

The TAT India team will work closely with the travel trade partners to assist them with client queries and help them serve the clients better.

