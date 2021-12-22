Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

Mendy, 27, has now been accused of eight offences against five women, which includes seven counts of rape. The charges against Mendy are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. The latest charge is related to a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:29 IST
Soccer-Man City's Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with an additional count of rape in addition to earlier charges of rape and sexual assault, British media reported on Tuesday. Mendy, 27, has now been accused of eight offences against five women, which includes seven counts of rape.

The charges against Mendy are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. The latest charge is related to a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July. Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month. He has been in custody since he was arrested in August.

France international Mendy signed for City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds ($69.25 million). ($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021