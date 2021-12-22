Left Menu

Man Utd rope in Ewan Sharp as assistant coach

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday made a new addition to his staff.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:39 IST
Man Utd rope in Ewan Sharp as assistant coach
Ewan Sharp (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday made a new addition to his staff. Ewan Sharp has been working at Lokomotiv Moscow, alongside Rangnick, and is arriving as an assistant coach/analyst for the Reds.

"The Scotsman has previously worked with New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, while also having a two-year stint as director of performance analysis at Northwestern University in the United States," stated an official release. Chris Armas has, of course, already been introduced to Rangnick's team and he worked with Sharp in New York and Toronto, with the pair knowing each other well.

Ewan's role was performance analyst with New York Red Bulls, before taking up the position of assistant coach at Toronto FC in February of this year. He moved to Moscow last month. Sports psychologist Sascha Lense has also been recruited as the Reds look to end 2021 on a positive note with fixtures scheduled against Newcastle United (away, on December 27) and Burnley (at home, on December 30).

First-team training resumed at Carrington on Tuesday, with a staggered return of the players, after the matches with Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion were forced to be postponed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021