Man Utd rope in Ewan Sharp as assistant coach

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday made a new addition to his staff. Ewan Sharp has been working at Lokomotiv Moscow, alongside Rangnick, and is arriving as an assistant coach/analyst for the Reds.

"The Scotsman has previously worked with New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, while also having a two-year stint as director of performance analysis at Northwestern University in the United States," stated an official release. Chris Armas has, of course, already been introduced to Rangnick's team and he worked with Sharp in New York and Toronto, with the pair knowing each other well.

Ewan's role was performance analyst with New York Red Bulls, before taking up the position of assistant coach at Toronto FC in February of this year. He moved to Moscow last month. Sports psychologist Sascha Lense has also been recruited as the Reds look to end 2021 on a positive note with fixtures scheduled against Newcastle United (away, on December 27) and Burnley (at home, on December 30).

First-team training resumed at Carrington on Tuesday, with a staggered return of the players, after the matches with Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion were forced to be postponed. (ANI)

