Left Menu

India come from behind to beat arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 to settle for a bronze in Asian Champions Trophy

Indian hockey team continued their domination over arch-rivals Pakistan beating them 4-3 in a closely fought battle to settle for a bronze medal in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 being played in Dhaka.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:23 IST
India come from behind to beat arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 to settle for a bronze in Asian Champions Trophy
Lalit Kumar in action against Pakistan (Image: Hockey India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Indian hockey team continued their domination over arch-rivals Pakistan beating them 4-3 in a closely fought battle to settle for a bronze medal in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 being played in Dhaka. India started on a positive note as drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored from the penalty corner in the first five minutes of the match. This was Harmanpreet's 8th goal of the tournament to give India 1-0 lead.

Pakistan fought back in the next quarter with Afraz equalising for his team soon and levelled the score 1-1 as both teams entered half-time with scores on level terms. In the third quarter, Pakistan took a lead as Abdul Rana scored the second goal for them. With India trailing 1-2 Sumit scored the equalizer corner to level the score 2-2 in the dying moments of the third quarter.

India kept on attacking right from the word go of the fourth and final quarter with Varun Kumar's penalty corner goal India took a crucial 3-2 lead with less than 8 minutes remaining in the match. Akashdeep Singh gave India a two-goal advantage as the Olympics bronze medallist took a decisive 4-2 lead. Pakistan team gave it their all as India were down to 9-men with two players getting the card. Ahmed Nadeem scored the third goal for them but it was too little and too late for Pakistan as the match ended 4-3 in India's favour.

With this win, India registered their second win of the tournament against Pakistan and their fifth consecutive triumph. In the last 13 encounters, India have beaten Pakistan a whopping 12 times while one match ended in a draw. This clearly indicates India's domination in hockey over their arch-rivals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021