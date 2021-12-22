Being full ICC member feels just 'like a name', says Ireland skipper Balbirnie

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has said that being a full ICC member just feels like a name at the moment as it has been three years since his team last played a Test match. Ireland's progress has been slow since they became Full Members of the ICC in 2017, highlighted by a first-round exit at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"We're a Test member, or a Full Member, but at the moment it only really feels like a name. Nothing's really showing for that. We've had our days out at Lord's and Malahide but apart from that, all I can see is a name. It'll be three years in the summer that we've haven't played a Test match," ESPNcricinfo quoted Balbirnie as saying. Ireland's status as Full-Membermeans that, after a two-year grace period, their players no longer qualify as locals in county cricket.

"In my opinion, that was hugely detrimental to some of the young cricketers here. It's massively disappointing, watching all of these brilliant Test series around the world - the Ashes particularly, staying up all night to watch such an historic series. I go back to that Lord's Test because it was the highlight of a career. For the young guys coming through to maybe not have that experience again, that's hugely disappointing," said Balbirnie. Ireland is currently in Florida to play two T20Is and three ODIs against the USA and hence they have become the first Full Member to play against the USA on American soil.

"We were really disappointed about the T20 World Cup and this is just a chance to go out and try to play with a bit of freedom and give the guys confidence to go out and express themselves. It's easy to say that but we've all got to go out and do it once we get over that line. I've seen a lot of good stuff in the period we have had here," said Balbirnie. (ANI)

