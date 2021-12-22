Left Menu

F1: Mick Schumacher to share Ferrari reserve role in 2022 with Antonio Giovinazzi

Mick Schumacher will drive a Ferrari Formula 1 car in 2022 as Team Principal Mattia Binotto revealed the Haas race driver will share the reserve role with fellow Ferrari Driver Academy racer Antonio Giovinazzi.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:34 IST
F1: Mick Schumacher to share Ferrari reserve role in 2022 with Antonio Giovinazzi
Mick Schumacher (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Mick Schumacher will drive a Ferrari Formula 1 car in 2022 as Team Principal Mattia Binotto revealed the Haas race driver will share the reserve role with fellow Ferrari Driver Academy racer Antonio Giovinazzi. Speaking to selected media at Ferrari's annual Christmas event, Team Principal Binotto said Giovinazzi will attend 12 races and fulfil the role of reserve, with Schumacher - who will be racing in his second season with Haas - available to stand in for the remaining 11.

Giovinazzi was left without a drive after Alfa Romeo opted to replace him with Zhou Guanyu for next season, after three campaigns with the team, and subsequently announced he would compete full-time in Formula E next year. Explaining the reasoning behind giving Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, the role of reserve, Binotto said, as per F1's official website: "He's a Ferrari driver, we should not forget that. He has been part of our Ferrari Driver Academy. The reason we have the Ferrari Driver Academy is to identify the next Ferrari driver for the future."

Ferrari finished third overall in 2021, a big jump from sixth the previous season, and Binotto said the team were stronger than before. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021