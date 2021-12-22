Left Menu

Olympics-NHL says players will not be able to participate in Beijing Winter Games

The NHL agreed last September to pause its regular season so the world's top players could compete in Beijing but could withdraw from the agreement if COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the Olympics window. With COVID-19 spreading through team locker rooms, the NHL, in an attempt to combat the outbreak, brought its Christmas break forward to shut down operations from Wednesday through to Dec. 27.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:46 IST
The National Hockey League said on Wednesday it will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics after the regular season schedule was disrupted due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events -- 50 games already have been postponed through Dec. 23 -- Olympic participation is no longer feasible," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

With COVID-19 spreading through team locker rooms, the NHL, in an attempt to combat the outbreak, brought its Christmas break forward to shut down operations from Wednesday through to Dec. 27. The NHL had until Jan. 10 to withdraw from the Feb. 4-20 Olympics without financial penalty.

