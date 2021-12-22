Left Menu

NBA-Nets' game against Trail Blazers postponed due to depleted squad

The Brooklyn Nets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday has been postponed because the Nets do not have the required number of players, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The game was scheduled to be played in Portland.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Brooklyn Nets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday has been postponed because the Nets do not have the required number of players, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The NBA said on its website https://in.nba.com/news/adam-silver-nba-commissioner-no-plans-pause-the-season/uvfyjcqsp8ou1xhzwszwyrvur that the Nets had 10 players in health and safety protocols as of Tuesday.

"The Nets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Trail Blazers," the NBA said in a statement https://twitter.com/NBAPR/status/1473667631706214400. The game was scheduled to be played in Portland. It is the eighth game to be postponed since last week.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said the league has no plans to pause its season.

