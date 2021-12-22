The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-HOCK-ACT-2NDLD IND ACT: India beat Pakistan 4-3 in thriller to win bronze, Korea lift title (Eds: Updates with result of final) Dhaka, Dec 22 (PTI) A misfiring India were made to toil hard before getting the better of arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating third-fourth place contest to clinch the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-YEAR-WRESTLING A hero's fall from grace, Olympic success, emergence of new star: 2021 had it all for Indian wrestling By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Sushil Kumar's sensational fall from grace was a body blow to Indian wrestling's reputation but the breathtaking rise of Ravi Dahiya at the Olympics along with Bajrang Punia's expected success at the Tokyo Games prevented the sport from falling into a dark abyss in the year 2021.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-LD PROTOCOLS Positive COVID cases will be isolated but matches will continue: CSA Medical Officer Manjra on India tour New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The BCCI and Cricket South Africa have mutually agreed that the upcoming Test and ODI series between the two teams will continue even if there is any COVID-19 case among players or support staff and close contacts will not be forced into isolation, the host board's medical officer Shuaib Manjra has said.

SPO-CRI-VENGSARKAR Ganguly shouldn't have spoken on Virat Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Former India captain and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar feels that board president Sourav Ganguly wasn't right in airing his views on behalf of national selectors Virat Kohli's captaincy saga which has triggered a controversy.

SPO-BAD-PRANNOY-INTERVIEW Battling health issues for last 3 years, Prannoy celebrates gains at World Championships By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) For a seasoned campaigner like H S Prannoy, a quarterfinal finish at the World Championships would not count for much under normal circumstances but it is nothing short of a medal this time given all that the shuttler has endured in the last three years.

SPO-SQUASH-GHOSAL Saurav Ghosal replaces world number one Ali Farag as men's president of PSA London, Dec 22 (PTI) India's leading player and world number 15 Saurav Ghosal was on Wednesday named as the Professional Squash Association's (PSA) men's president, replacing world number one Ali Farag.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION IPL mega auction likely to be held in Bengaluru on Feb 7 and 8 New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The BCCI is planning to hold the two-day mega Indian Premier League auction on February 7 and 8 in Bengaluru, a senior BCCI official said on Wednesday.

SPO-ICC-TEST-RANKINGS ICC Test Rankings: Labuschagne is new world No 1, Virat Kohli slips to No 7 Dubai, Dec 22 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli slipped a notch to be placed seventh in the latest ICC rankings for Test batters even as Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, riding on his prolific Ashes form, displaced England skipper Joe Root to become the new world number one.

SPO-LIFT-OLY-IND IWF set to propose 10 weight classes for Paris Olympics, Jeremy's category likely to be axed By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Battling to survive as an Olympic sport, weightlifting's world governing body is likely to introduce six new divisions among a total of 10 for the 2024 Paris Games, retaining only four from the Tokyo edition, a move that will see Indian teen sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga's current category being lopped off the roster.

SPO-CRI-ASHES-VAUGHAN It's all a bit friendly, get nasty: Vaughan's advice to England London, Dec 22 (PTI) England are being ''too nice'' and need to ''get nasty'' against Australia in the Boxing Day Test to fight back in the ongoing Ashes series, feels former skipper Michael Vaughan.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LUCKNOW-DAHIYA IPL's Lucknow franchise appoints Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Former wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya was on Wednesday roped in as the assistant coach of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

SPO-CRI-ASHES-ENG-SILVERWOOD Do I believe I'm the right man? Yes I do: Silverwood Melbourne, Dec 22 (PTI) Under-fire head coach Chris Silverwood has defended his team selection despite England suffering heavy defeats in the first two Tests of the Ashes, insisting he is still the ''right man for the job''.

SPO-BAD-RANKING BWF rankings: Srikanth returns to the top 10 New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Riding on his historic World Championship silver, India's Kidambi Srikanth jumped four places to regain his place in the world's top 10 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

SPO-CRI-PAK-ABID-ANGIOPLASTY Pakistan opener Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty Karachi, Dec 22 (PTI) Pakistan's Test opener Abid Ali has undergone an angioplasty a day after he was rushed to a hospital for chest pain while playing a match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here.

SPO-CRI-PCB-CEO-PAK-REPUTATION I would see negative headlines about Pakistan on ICC notice boards: PCB's CEO Karachi, Dec 22 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new CEO Faisal Hasnain has revealed that ''largely negative'' reports and ''headlines'' on the country would be put up on ICC notice boards, saying its perception and reputation is a problem.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-QUARTERS-KERALA-SERVICES Services thrash Kerala by seven wickets to storm into semifinals Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Services put up an allround show to sail into the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals with a facile seven-wicket win over Kerala at the K L Saini Stadium here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-QUARTERS-SAURASHTRA Saurashtra slay Vidarbha to enter semifinals Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Saurashtra produced another dominating display to steamroll Vidarbha by seven wickets and storm into the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)