PSG confirm Thilo Kehrer and Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe's positive COVID-19 test result

22-12-2021
Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday confirmed that Thilo Kehrer and Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe have tested positive for COVID-19. "They will both go into self-isolation and follow the appropriate health protocol," stated PSG in an official release.

Leandro Paredes, meanwhile, was placed in self-isolation on Tuesday as a precaution. Neymar Jr is continuing to receive treatment at the Ooredoo Training Centre, with his return to training still scheduled for between four and five weeks' time. Juan Bernat has made positive progress and will rejoin the squad in early January. Colin Dagba remains on the treatment table in order to tend to a slightly sprained right ankle. He will return to the squad after the winter break.

Layvin Kurzawa remains on the treatment table due to some discomfort in his left calf. He will begin training again after the winter break. Julian Draxler will rejoin the squad after the winter break. (ANI)

