Gashimov Memorial chess: Anand endures winless run on day 1 of Blitz event

Indian chess maestro Viswanathan Anand failed to win even one game in the Blitz section of the 7th Vugar Gashimov Memorial chess tournament here on Wednesday.

The former world champion lost two games - one to Fabiano Caruana (USA) and the other to Richard Rapport (Hungary) while drawing with five others.

The draws came against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan), Sergey Karjakin (Russia), David Navara (Czech Republic)), Vugar Asadli and Rauf Mamedov (both Azerbaijan).

He lies in the last spot after the Rapid event and day one of the Blitz section with 5.5 points. On Thursday, the second day of the Blitz where the players would play the respective opponents with the opposite colour would be held.

Rapport is ahead of the field with 20.5 points with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) one point behind him and Caruana on 18.5. Earlier in the Rapid section, Anand could manage only one win, against Shakriyar Mamedyarov in the sixth round.

