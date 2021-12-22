Left Menu

Real Madrid outbreak grows after Alaba, Isco test positive

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:13 IST
David Alaba and Isco are the latest Real Madrid players to fall to Covid - meaning Carlo Ancelotti is without eight first teamers for his La Liga trip to Bilbao.

Carlo Ancelotti's men currently hold a six point lead at the top of the table, but second placed Sevila could cut that advantage in half if they can beat Barcelona at home on Tuesday night. Real will be firm favourites to pull away again on Wednesday though - 'Los Blancos' (The Whites) have won their last four league games against Athletic and haven't been beaten by 'Los Leones' (The Lions) in La Liga since March 2015, a run of 13 games.

However, the latest wave of Covid-19 infections have taken a heavy toll on Ancelotti's squad.

Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Andriy Lunin and Marco Asensio have also reported positive tests for the virus. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

