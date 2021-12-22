Sports News Roundup: NHL says players will not be able to participate in Beijing Winter Games; Spain's top court annuls 2.1 million euro fine on Barcelona's Pique and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-NHL says players will not be able to participate in Beijing Winter Games

The National Hockey League will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday as the league entered a pause following an outbreak of the Omicron variant. "Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events -- 50 games already have been postponed through Dec. 23 -- Olympic participation is no longer feasible," said Bettman in a statement.

Olympics-Women forecast to lead way for Italy as Winter Games gender gap closes

Women are forecast to win three quarters of Italy's medals in Beijing next February at a Winter Games with the smallest gender gap in history, according to Nielsen's Gracenote analysis. Women were only able to compete in two events at the first Winter Olympics in 1924, both in figure skating and one, the mixed pairs, where they needed to be partnered by a man.

Alpine skiing-Hector denies Shiffrin back-to-back wins in Courchevel giant slalom

Sweden's Sara Hector pipped American Mikaela Shiffrin to win the second giant slalom event in Courchevel in France on Wednesday for only her second alpine skiing World Cup victory. Shiffrin beat Hector to win Tuesday's giant slalom to claim her 72nd World Cup win but found herself in third place after the first run, 0.34 seconds behind leader Hector, while home favourite Tessa Worley was second.

Soccer-Man City's Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with an additional count of rape in addition to earlier charges of rape and sexual assault, British media reported on Wednesday.

Mendy, 27, has now been accused of eight offences against five women, which includes seven counts of rape.

British watchdog censures soccer club Arsenal over crypto token ads

Britain's advertising watchdog warned Arsenal on Wednesday over ads for its "fan tokens," a type of cryptocurrency embraced by soccer clubs this year as coronavirus pummelled their revenues. The Advertising Standards Agency https://www.asa.org.uk/rulings/arsenal-football-club-plc-a21-1121873-arsenal-football-club-plc.html (ASA) said two ads posted in August on Arsenal's website and on Facebook were "misleading" as they did not make clear the risk of trading crypto, potential tax implications or that the tokens are not regulated in Britain.

Cricket-Australia run-machine Labuschagne claims No.1 batting spot

Australia run-machine Marnus Labuschagne has displaced England captain Joe Root to claim the world's number one test batter spot following a run of big scores in the ongoing Ashes series at home, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday. South Africa-born Labuschagne scored his sixth test century and followed it up with a 51 in the second test in Adelaide to help Australia take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against their arch-rivals.

Tennis-Zverev predicts Djokovic, Medvedev and himself to form big three in 2022

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev is confident a changing of the guard is almost complete in men's tennis with next year's big silverware likely to be shared between Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and himself. Germany's Zverev beat Djokovic en route to gold at the Tokyo Olympics and then ended the year by winning the ATP Finals title for the second time.

Ice Hockey-Small nations can benefit from NHL's Beijing absence, says Loob

The expected absence of NHL players from the Winter Olympics in Beijing may rob fans of the chance to see some of the game's greats, but Sweden's former Olympic and Stanley Cup champion Hakan Loob says it opens up a big chance for smaller nations. The NHL is expected to announce that players from the world's biggest and most lucrative league will not take part in the 2022 Games due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and in particular the spread of the Omicron variant.

Nets' game against Trail Blazers postponed due to depleted squad

The Brooklyn Nets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday has been postponed because the Nets do not have the required number of players, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The NBA said on its website that the Nets had 10 players in health and safety protocols as of Tuesday.

Spain's top court annuls 2.1 million euro fine on Barcelona's Pique

Spain's top court has annulled a 2.1 million euro ($2.37 million) fine imposed on 34-year-old FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique in 2016 as part of a dispute over his tax returns in 2008. The Supreme Court ruled Pique could deduct the contribution he paid to social security in Britain when he was playing for Manchester United a decade ago from his Spanish income tax, according to a court document released on Wednesday.

