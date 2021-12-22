Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio beat Venezia to end 2021 with new club record

Francesco Acerbi restored Lazio’s lead early in the second half and substitute Luis Alberto volleyed home a third at the death, shortly after Venezia replacement Tanner Tessman was sent off. Elsewhere, Bologna climbed above Sassuolo into 10th place with a 3-0 win.

Reuters | Venice | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:26 IST
Soccer-Lazio beat Venezia to end 2021 with new club record
  • Country:
  • Italy

Lazio concluded the best calendar year in their Serie A history by beating Venezia 3-1 on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for European qualification. It was the Roman side's 24th league win of 2021, a new club record for a calendar year, and left them in eighth place ahead of the winter break on 31 points, three behind fifth-placed Juventus.

Pedro Rodriguez put Maurizio Sarri's side ahead with a weaving run and finish before Francesco Forte headed 16th-placed Venezia level before halftime. Francesco Acerbi restored Lazio’s lead early in the second half and substitute Luis Alberto volleyed home a third at the death, shortly after Venezia replacement Tanner Tessman was sent off.

Elsewhere, Bologna climbed above Sassuolo into 10th place with a 3-0 win. Riccardo Orsolini and Aaron Hickey produced explosive first half finishes before Federico Santander added a late third for the visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021