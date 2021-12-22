Soccer-Lazio beat Venezia to end 2021 with new club record

Lazio concluded the best calendar year in their Serie A history by beating Venezia 3-1 on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for European qualification. It was the Roman side's 24th league win of 2021, a new club record for a calendar year, and left them in eighth place ahead of the winter break on 31 points, three behind fifth-placed Juventus.

Pedro Rodriguez put Maurizio Sarri's side ahead with a weaving run and finish before Francesco Forte headed 16th-placed Venezia level before halftime. Francesco Acerbi restored Lazio’s lead early in the second half and substitute Luis Alberto volleyed home a third at the death, shortly after Venezia replacement Tanner Tessman was sent off.

Elsewhere, Bologna climbed above Sassuolo into 10th place with a 3-0 win. Riccardo Orsolini and Aaron Hickey produced explosive first half finishes before Federico Santander added a late third for the visitors.

