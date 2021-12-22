Left Menu

Credit to team for reacting positively in tough times: ATK Mohun Bagan's Ashutosh Mehta

ATK Mohun Bagan defender Ashutosh Mehta was pleased for his team to pick up their first win in five matches as they defeated NorthEast United FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:49 IST
Credit to team for reacting positively in tough times: ATK Mohun Bagan's Ashutosh Mehta
Team ATK Mohun Bagan (Photo/ISL-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ATK Mohun Bagan defender Ashutosh Mehta was pleased for his team to pick up their first win in five matches as they defeated NorthEast United FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Tuesday. The right-back was proud of his teammates for showing the right reaction on the pitch after a difficult week that saw former head coach Antonio Habas leave the club and Juan Ferrando being appointed just a day before the match.

"I'm grateful for the three points. It was much-needed for the team's confidence. But the season is still new and we already have our heads in our next match against FC Goa," said Ashutosh Mehta in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website. "As for Khalid Jamil, I have the utmost respect for him. He is like a father to me in football. I have grown up learning with him and always have the utmost respect for him," he added.

Mehta further said that he is always looking forward to performing better and improving his game. "I'm a person who's always willing to learn and improve. I still have to hit my full potential. I know I can do better but it's all about improving step by step and helping the team," said Ashutosh Mehta.

ATK Mohun Bagan will now be facing FC Goa on December 29 at the Fatroda Stadium in Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021