Left Menu

SAFF U-19 Women's C'ship: India go down 1-0 to Bangladesh

The Indian U-19 girls went down to hosts Bangladesh by a solitary goal in the final of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Dhaka on Wednesday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:51 IST
SAFF U-19 Women's C'ship: India go down 1-0 to Bangladesh
Players in action in SAFF U-19 Women's Championship (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Indian U-19 girls went down to hosts Bangladesh by a solitary goal in the final of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Dhaka on Wednesday. The only goal in the game came in the 80th minute where Anai Mogini scored to make the difference between the two teams.

The first chance for India came in the 5th minute where Priyangka Devi collected the ball from a throw-in on the right side and went for a cross. The ball though did not find any of the players and went straight to rival goalkeeper Rupna's hand. In the 16th minute, Bangladesh had their first chance in the game. A long ball was played over the top by Maria and Tohura Khatun collected it and tried to make the most of it but goalkeeper Anishka was equal to the task.

Thereafter, both Teams tried to control possession but were not able to break the deadlock, as both teams headed to half-time. Changing over, the first chance for India came in the 64th minute when Lynda Kom tried to flick the ball from Amisha Baxla's cross from the right but her header was collected by Rupna.

India brought in their first change of the night as Lynda was replaced by Apurna Narzary in the 70th minute. Bangladesh constantly looked to attack down the wing and send in dangerous crosses but the Indian defence, aided by their keeper Anshika, held their ground, thwarting the attacks one after the other.

With ten minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Bangladesh defender Anai Mogini found the back of the net in the 81 minute with her long-range shot from the right. Despite ringing in two changes to up the attacking front, India failed to create goal-scoring opportunities, and could not convert half chances.

Coach Alex Ambrose made two changes in the 89th minute as Poonam came in for Nitu Linda and Anjuna came in for Amisha Baxla respectively, but it didn't make much of an impact. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021