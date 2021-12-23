Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan's Abid undergoes second procedure after heart condition diagnosis

Pakistan opener Abid Ali underwent a second procedure on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, the country's cricket board (PCB) said. Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart. Abid was diagnosed with the heart condition after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday. "Abid underwent a second procedure today.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 00:19 IST
Cricket-Pakistan's Abid undergoes second procedure after heart condition diagnosis

Pakistan opener Abid Ali underwent a second procedure on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, the country's cricket board (PCB) said. Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.

Abid was diagnosed with the heart condition after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday. "Abid underwent a second procedure today. The procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering," the PCB said on Twitter https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1473714311369535490.

"PCB medical team is liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation. Abid is currently stable." The 34-year-old has played 16 test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021