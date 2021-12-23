Cricket-Pakistan's Abid undergoes second procedure after heart condition diagnosis
Pakistan opener Abid Ali underwent a second procedure on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, the country's cricket board (PCB) said. Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart. Abid was diagnosed with the heart condition after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday. "Abid underwent a second procedure today.
Pakistan opener Abid Ali underwent a second procedure on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, the country's cricket board (PCB) said. Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.
Abid was diagnosed with the heart condition after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday. "Abid underwent a second procedure today. The procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering," the PCB said on Twitter https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1473714311369535490.
"PCB medical team is liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation. Abid is currently stable." The 34-year-old has played 16 test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.
