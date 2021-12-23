Left Menu

Soccer-Dumfries fires unstoppable Inter to win over Torino

Denzel Dumfries scored his second goal in two games to send Inter Milan seven points clear on top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Torino on Wednesday, stretching the champions’ winning league run to seven matches.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 23-12-2021 01:12 IST
Soccer-Dumfries fires unstoppable Inter to win over Torino
Denzel Dumfries scored his second goal in two games to send Inter Milan seven points clear on top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Torino on Wednesday, stretching the champions’ winning league run to seven matches. Simone Inzaghi’s side were already guaranteed to go into the mid-season break as ‘winter champions’, the name given to the league leaders at the halfway stage of the season, and moved up to 46 points, seven clear of AC Milan and Napoli.

Netherlands international Dumfries struck after 30 minutes, coolly finishing off a counter-attack that started on the edge of the Inter box. Torino put up a strong challenge but could not find a way through against an Inter side that kept a sixth consecutive league clean sheet.

The visitors’ four-match unbeaten run came to an end, leaving them 11th with 25 points.

