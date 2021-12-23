Left Menu

Soccer-Al Ahly come from behind to win African Super Cup in shootout

Ironically it had been the Raja right back who set an early breakaway goal as the Moroccan side took a 13th minute lead.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 23-12-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 01:28 IST
Soccer-Al Ahly come from behind to win African Super Cup in shootout
  • Country:
  • India

Egyptian giants Al Ahly scored a last gasp equaliser and then went onto win in a post-match shootout as they edged Raja Casablanca 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in Doha on Wednesday to win a record-extending eighth African Super Cup. Substitute Taher Mohamed Taher equalised with 30 seconds remaining to force a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes to allow Ahly to then go on and take the trophy in the penalty shootout.

Both teams converted their first 11 kicks with Ahly 6-5 ahead when Abdelilah Madkour’s blasted Raja’s sixth effort over the crossbar. Ironically it had been the Raja right back who set an early breakaway goal as the Moroccan side took a 13th minute lead. Hamid Ahadad applied the finishing touch as Madkour’s initial effort was spinning towards goal after deflecting off a defender.

Raja then hung on as an increasingly desperate Al Ahly laid siege to their defence in the annual meeting of the winners of the previous season’s African Champions League and African Confederation Cup. Ahly eventually broke through when Percy Tau set up Taher to score in the 89th minute as he hammered home from close rage.

It was the second time that World Cup hosts Qatar staged the Super Cup game. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021