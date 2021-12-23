Left Menu

Soccer-Granada hand champions Atletico Madrid fourth successive LaLiga defeat

Updated: 23-12-2021 01:56 IST
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone faced increased pressure on Wednesday after the LaLiga champions slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat by Granada on Wednesday. With Atletico having lost four successive league matches for the first time since Simeone took charge in 2011, the Argentine's role has come under scrutiny from both club supporters and Spanish media.

It took less than two minutes for Joao Felix to fire Atletico ahead with a perfect low shot from the edge of the box, with the goal demonstrating why the fans had been urging Simeone to play the Portuguese striker from the start more often. But Granada equalised 15 minutes later with a stupendous long shot from Darwin Machis.

The indefatigable Joao Felix desperately tried to score a second goal but he was frustrated by an equally determined Granada who found the winner midway through the second half thanks to Jorge Molina.

