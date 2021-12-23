Left Menu

Soccer-Benzema brace hands Real Madrid 2-1 win against Athletic

Athletic remain 10th with 24 points. Benzema broke the 400-goal mark in his professional career with a stunning strike from just outside the box in the fourth minute before adding another just three minutes later when an Athletic defender missed a clearance. Oihan Sancet stopped Real's momentum with a sensational goal in the 10th minute. The hosts put up a fight but Real held on to secure all three points.

Karim Benzema scored two goals in the opening seven minutes to send leaders Real Madrid eight points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. Real, who were missing eight players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club, stretched their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions as they reached the mid-season break with 46 points, eight clear of Sevilla and 13 ahead of third-placed Betis. Athletic remain 10th with 24 points.

Benzema broke the 400-goal mark in his professional career with a stunning strike from just outside the box in the fourth minute before adding another just three minutes later when an Athletic defender missed a clearance. Oihan Sancet stopped Real's momentum with a sensational goal in the 10th minute.

The hosts put up a fight but Real held on to secure all three points.

