U.S. VP Harris tests negative for COVID after staffer tests positive -White House
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 after a staff member who staffed her "throughout the day Tuesday" received a positive test on Wednesday.
An antigen test that Harris received Wednesday morning as part of regular testing and a PCR test after being notified of the staffer's case both came back negative, the White House said.
