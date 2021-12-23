Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris tests negative for COVID after staffer tests positive -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 04:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 04:40 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 after a staff member who staffed her "throughout the day Tuesday" received a positive test on Wednesday.

An antigen test that Harris received Wednesday morning as part of regular testing and a PCR test after being notified of the staffer's case both came back negative, the White House said.

