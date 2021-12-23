Left Menu

Soccer-Benzema brace hands Real Madrid 2-1 win against Athletic

Karim Benzema scored two goals in the opening seven minutes to send leaders Real Madrid eight points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. Real, who were missing eight players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club as well as suspended midfielder Casemiro, stretched their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions as they reached the mid-season break with 46 points.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 05:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 05:13 IST
Soccer-Benzema brace hands Real Madrid 2-1 win against Athletic

Karim Benzema scored two goals in the opening seven minutes to send leaders Real Madrid eight points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Real, who were missing eight players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club as well as suspended midfielder Casemiro, stretched their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions as they reached the mid-season break with 46 points. They are eight points clear of Sevilla and 13 ahead of third-placed Betis. Athletic remain 10th with 24 points. Benzema broke the 400-goal mark in his professional career with a stunning strike from just outside the box in the fourth minute before adding another just three minutes later when an Athletic defender missed a clearance.

Oihan Sancet stopped Real's momentum with a sensational goal in the 10th minute. It was the first goal conceded by Real after five successive clean sheets in all competitions. The hosts, who were also missing four player due to COVID-19, dominated most of the second half but Real held on to secure all three points.

"It was a complete game from our team with players that didn’t have many opportunities before and that showed the grit and will from a group that are willing to compete in every competition," coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters. He also praised Benzema for his performance.

"He is a top player in the world. Just amazing." The French striker was given a standing ovation from Athletic fans when he was substituted late in the second half.

"I like this type of soccer, playing in this stadium, this environment. I'm happy. This win in this place is very important for us." Benzema told reporters. "We played well, suffered a little like great teams do. My first goal? It was good but better was scoring because it gave us confidence to go on and score the second right away."

With the likes of Luka Modric, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale all missing, it handed Eden Hazard a chance to prove his worth to the team. He made his second consecutive start after being out from the starting eleven for three months. The Belgium forward quickly found his stride to lead most of Real's attacking moves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021