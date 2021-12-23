Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-NHL says players will not be able to participate in Beijing Winter Games

The National Hockey League will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday as the league entered a pause following an outbreak of the Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/how-worried-should-we-be-about-omicron-variant-2021-12-14.

"Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events - 50 games already have been postponed through Dec. 23 - Olympic participation is no longer feasible," Bettman said in a statement.

Soccer-Granada hand champions Atletico Madrid fourth successive LaLiga defeat

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone faced increased pressure on Wednesday after the LaLiga champions slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat by Granada on Wednesday. With Atletico having lost four successive league matches for the first time since Simeone took charge in 2011, the Argentine's role has come under scrutiny from both club supporters and Spanish media.

Soccer-Chelsea and Tottenham reach League Cup semi-finals

A much-changed Chelsea side featuring several academy players beat Brentford 2-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals where they were joined by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. An own goal 10 minutes from time by Pontus Jansson broke the deadlock at Brentford before a Jorginho penalty sealed victory for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Olympics-NHL bombshell unlikely to prompt further withdrawals from Beijing -Ruggiero

Four-time Olympian and former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Angela Ruggiero said the National Hockey League's (NHL) pullout from the Beijing Winter Games is unlikely to prompt widespread withdrawals among other athletes. The NHL agreed last September to pause its season so the world's top players could compete in Beijing but has been beset with pandemic-related disruptions in recent weeks, and said on Wednesday that its players would not compete when the Games kick off in February.

Olympics-World reacts to news NHL players will not join in Beijing Games

Players, officials and organizations reacted to the news the National Hockey League (NHL) will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Games after a surge in COVID-19 cases hit its schedule. SIDNEY CROSBY, CANADIAN TWO-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST AND PITTSBURGH PENGUINS CENTER

Soccer-Icardi salvages a point for 10-man PSG at Lorient

Mauro Icardi's stoppage-time strike helped 10-man Paris St Germain salvage a fortunate 1-1 draw at lowly Lorient in a dismal performance by the Ligue 1 leaders on Wednesday. Mauricio Pochettino's side, who had Sergio Ramos sent off, have 46 points from 19 games with Nice in second place 13 points behind after a 2-1 comeback win at home against RC Lens.

NBA mandates COVID booster for media, personnel nearest players

Media and other in-person league personnel functioning in near proximity to teams and players on game day are under a new mandate from the NBA to receive the COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 5. In a memo to NBA executives and the league board of governors, senior vice president for player matters David Weiss outlined the updated protocol. It applies to all non-player personnel eligible to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.

Nets-Trail Blazers, Raptors-Bulls games postponed due to player shortages

The Toronto Raptors' game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday have been postponed due to a shortage of players on the visiting teams, the NBA said, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The NBA said on its website that the Nets had 10 players in health and safety protocols as of Tuesday, with key players Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving among those on the list.

Soccer-Benzema brace hands Real Madrid 2-1 win against Athletic

Karim Benzema scored two goals in the opening seven minutes to send leaders Real Madrid eight points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. Real, who were missing eight players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club as well as suspended midfielder Casemiro, stretched their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions as they reached the mid-season break with 46 points. They are eight points clear of Sevilla and 13 ahead of third-placed Betis. Athletic remain 10th with 24 points.

Spain's top court annuls 2.1 million euro fine on Barcelona's Pique

Spain's top court has annulled a 2.1 million euro ($2.37 million) fine imposed on 34-year-old FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique in 2016 as part of a dispute over his tax returns in 2008. The Supreme Court ruled Pique could deduct the contribution he paid to social security in Britain when he was playing for Manchester United a decade ago from his Spanish income tax, according to a court document released on Wednesday.

