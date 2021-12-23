Left Menu

NBA-Knicks point guard Rose faces two months out after surgery

Updated: 23-12-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 09:00 IST
The New York Knicks said point guard Derrick Rose faces at least eight weeks out of action after undergoing ankle surgery on Wednesday. The 33-year-old, who rejoined the team in July on a three-year deal from the Detroit Pistons, had been suffering from right ankle soreness following last week's 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Knicks are 12th in the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference with a 14-17 record and host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

