NBA-Knicks point guard Rose faces two months out after surgery
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 09:00 IST
The New York Knicks said point guard Derrick Rose faces at least eight weeks out of action after undergoing ankle surgery on Wednesday. The 33-year-old, who rejoined the team in July on a three-year deal from the Detroit Pistons, had been suffering from right ankle soreness following last week's 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets.
The Knicks are 12th in the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference with a 14-17 record and host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houston Rockets
- Eastern
- Knicks
- New York
Advertisement