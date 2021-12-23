Left Menu

New Zealand Tom Latham captain, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

10-wicket hero Ajaz Patel misses out on NZ test squad
Ajaz Patel Image Credit: ANI
Ajaz Patel's historic feat of taking 10 wickets in a Test innings was not enough to secure his place in New Zealand's squad for a home series against Bangladesh.

Offspinner Patel became only the third player in Test history — after England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble — to take all 10 wickets in an innings when he claimed 10-119 in the second test against India earlier this month.

But he was absent Thursday from New Zealand's 13-man squad for a two-Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on Jan. 1.

The squad includes fast bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry along with medium pace allrounder Daryl Mitchell and only one spin option, allrounder Rachin Ravindra. The tests will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and Hagley Oval in Christchurch which are expected to favor quicker bowlers.

''You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India,'' New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. ''However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home.

''We feel having both Rachin and Daryl in the squad gives us a nice balance and the ability to pick a side best suited to the conditions we expect.'' Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson, who has an elbow injury, and Devon Conway will return to the squad after breaking his hand at the Twenty20 World Cup last month.

''It's obviously disappointing not to have Kane available for this series but, as we noted in India, he is undergoing a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading,'' Stead said. ''We have every confidence in Tom leading the side. He's done an excellent job in the past when called upon.'' New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

