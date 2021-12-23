Left Menu

Mickelson to return to Kapalua after 21-year absence

PTI | Kapalua | Updated: 23-12-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 10:05 IST
Phil Mickelson is headed back to Hawaii for golf, not a vacation, committing to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua for the first time in 21 years.

Mickelson won the winners-only tournament at La Costa Resort in 1998 and then played only twice since it moved to the Plantation Course at Kapalua in 1999, most recently in 2001 when he tied for 28th against a 33-man field.

He qualified by winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest major champion in history.

His appearance means all four major champions will be at Kapalua on Jan. 6-9, joining Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and British Open champion Collin Morikawa.

The field also includes Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Among those not playing is Wells Fargo Championship winner Rory McIlroy, who starts his season in the Middle East swing that's part of the European tour.

