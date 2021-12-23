Bangladesh Premier League to kick off from Jan 21, final on Feb 18

The 2021-22 season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will begin from January 21 with the final scheduled to be played on February 18. According to ESPNcricinfo, the players' draft will take place on Monday. During the BPL game, a team has to select three foreign cricketers.

BPL governing council chairman Ismail Haider Mallick said Bangladesh is prepared to hold the tournament and teams registered have to make payment before the showpiece event begins. "There was a bit of uncertainty regarding the BPL. We had to consider whether the Bangladesh team can finally play in New Zealand due to the Covid situation. We were prepared to hold the BPL," ESPNcricinfo quoted Haider Mallick as saying.

"Six teams have registered with us. We have a few conditions for them - they have to guarantee the participation money. They have to make this payment before the tournament starts," he added. BPL will be staged across three venues across Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram. (ANI)