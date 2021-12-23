Left Menu

Semifinalists identified in junior hockey Nationals

In the first quarter-final match on Wednesday, Chandigarh edged out Punjab 32. After Sumit 8 gave Chandigarh an early lead, Simranjot Singh 22 levelled the score for Punjab in the second quarter. Rohit 44 put Chandigarh in front again, only to be pegged back by Rajinder Singhs equaliser in the 45th minute.

PTI | Kovilpatti | Updated: 23-12-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 11:50 IST
Semifinalists identified in junior hockey Nationals
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have entered the semifinals of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship with wins over their respective opponents here. In the first quarter-final match on Wednesday, Chandigarh edged out Punjab 3–2. After Sumit (8') gave Chandigarh an early lead, Simranjot Singh (22') levelled the score for Punjab in the second quarter. Rohit (44') put Chandigarh in front again, only to be pegged back by Rajinder Singh's equaliser in the 45th minute. Rohit (51') then doubled his tally to give Chandigarh a decisive 3–2 lead, which they held to book their place in the semi-final.

Haryana earned a clinical 7–3 victory over home side Tamil Nadu as Deepak (4', 27', 46') produced a hat-trick of goals while Amandeep (4', 32') struck a brace.

Uttar Pradesh trounced Delhi 9-0 with Sharda Nand Tiwari (3', 12', 22', 27', 51') leading the charge with five goals.

Odisha emerged a 4–1 winner against Bihar thanks to a late burst of goals from Amandeep Lakra (38'), Suhant Toppo (44') and Sudeep Chirmako.

Odisha will take on Chandigarh while Uttar Pradesh will clash with Haryana in the last-four stage matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021