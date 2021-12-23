Left Menu

'He should be fine': Langer expects Starc to be fit for Boxing Day Test

Australian head coach Justin Langer on Thursday hinted that Mitchell Starc will play the Boxing Day Test against England which gets underway from Sunday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-12-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 12:42 IST
'He should be fine': Langer expects Starc to be fit for Boxing Day Test
Australian cricket team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australlia

Australian head coach Justin Langer on Thursday hinted that Mitchell Starc will play the Boxing Day Test against England which gets underway from Sunday. Australia are 2-0 up in the ongoing Ashes after winning the second Test at the Adelaide Oval and will meet England in the Melbourne Game on Sunday.

Starc suffered discomfort while batting in the second Test against England when he attempted a slog sweep that put some pressure on his ribs. "It's just [Starc's] rib actually. A lot of the bowlers talk about when they come back to Test cricket, bowl more overs, they jam down on that rib area so he should be fine. He's tough," ESPNcricinfo quoted Langer as saying.

"If he's not right, then we'll look at it. But at this stage, there's no indication suggesting he won't be playing the next Test," he added. Langer, however, was unsure about pacer Josh Hazelwood's inclusion for the third Ashes Test in Melbourne. "We will wait and see how Josh Hazlewood pulls up, he arrives this afternoon," said Langer.

Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the second Ashes Test but the pacer was named in Australia's squad for the third Test along with skipper Pat Cummins. Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021