Sports News Roundup: Olympics-NHL says players will not be able to participate in Beijing Winter Games; Soccer-Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham reach League Cup semi-finals and more

Olympics-NHL says players will not be able to participate in Beijing Winter Games

The National Hockey League will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday as the league entered a pause following an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

"Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events - 50 games already have been postponed through Dec. 23 - Olympic participation is no longer feasible," Bettman said in a statement.

Soccer-Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham reach League Cup semi-finals

A much-changed Chelsea side featuring three teenaged debutants beat Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the League Cup semi-finals where they will face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. An own goal 10 minutes from time by Pontus Jansson broke the deadlock at Brentford before a Jorginho penalty sealed victory for Thomas Tuchel's COVID-hit side.

NBA roundup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's triple-double lifts Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's second career triple-double -- 27 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds -- led the host Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-94 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Thunder have won three consecutive games, while the Nuggets had won three of their previous four games.

Soccer-Barcelona agree deal to sign Torres from Man City: BBC

Barcelona has agreed on a deal to sign Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee of around 55 million euros ($62 million), multiple British media outlets reported. Both Sky Sports and the BBC reported Barca would pay City a further 10 million euros in add-ons for the 21-year-old Spanish international.

Olympics-Beijing organisers 'regret' NHL player pull-out

Beijing Olympics organisers expressed "regret" on Thursday after the National Hockey League said it would not allow its players to compete at the Winter Games because of disruption to the league schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday's decision by the North American league, which four months ago had agreed to let the players go to Beijing, means the Games will not see some of the best-known athletes expected to compete in the Chinese capital from Feb. 4-20.

China expects COVID cases due to Games arrivals, flags Omicron risk

Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics said on Thursday they expect a "certain number" of COVID-19 cases in China due to foreigners arriving for the Games, and strongly urged participants to get vaccination boosters due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Officials also sought to alleviate concerns about health care for participants prompted by COVID as well as an accident last month in a luge training session at the Beijing venue during which a Polish slider suffered a severe leg injury.

Medical examiner: Vincent Jackson died of chronic alcohol use

The February death of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was due to chronic alcohol use, the Hillsborough County (Fla.) Medical Examiner announced Wednesday. The medical examiner ruled the death "natural." Jackson, who was 38, was found dead in a hotel room in Brandon, Fla.

NBA mandates COVID booster for media, personnel nearest players

Media and other in-person league personnel functioning in near proximity to teams and players on game day are under a new mandate from the NBA to receive the COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 5. In a memo to NBA executives and the league board of governors, senior vice president for player matters David Weiss outlined the updated protocol. It applies to all non-player personnel eligible to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.

Nets-Trail Blazers, Raptors-Bulls games postponed due to player shortages

The Toronto Raptors' game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday have been postponed due to a shortage of players on the visiting teams, the NBA said, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The NBA said on its website that the Nets had 10 players in health and safety protocols as of Tuesday, with key players Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving among those on the list.

Chinese ski simulator chain reaps winter sports buzz

The announcement in 2015 that Beijing had won the 2022 Winter Olympics sparked an idea in Shanghai entrepreneur Ye Kai's mind. That was realized in 2018 when he opened a store centred on an indoor alpine simulator, basically a supersized treadmill to train snowboarders and skiers. Teaming up with partners from Austria and Italy, he hoped to attract Chinese urbanites looking for a taste of the slopes.

