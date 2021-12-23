Left Menu

LPL: We've good momentum, will try our best to win final, says Amir

ANI | Hambantota | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:40 IST
Mohammad Amir in action (Image: LPL). Image Credit: ANI
Galle Gladiators' pacer Mohammad Amir is confident that his team will win the Lanka Premier League (LPL) title this year since the side has a "good momentum" ahead of the summit clash. Galle Gladiators will take on the Jaffna Kings in the final at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Thursday.

"When you get the momentum in the right time, it helps you a lot. Last time we lost the final, but this time we will try our best to win the final. We have a good momentum now, so let's see what happens," said Amir in an LPL release. The former Pakistan pacer also said that he always looks for wickets with the new ball, "I was struggling a little bit in the beginning because I was coming back from Covid, but now I am getting better as I have been bowling consistently."

"As a new ball bowler, I always look for wickets, even if I go for a few boundaries. We are getting more bounce here and the length ball is also working for us. And with the new ball, you have to try and swing the ball," he added. Amir also said the IPG Group and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have done a terrific job by organising the T20 tournament.

"The IPG Group and Sri Lanka Cricket are doing a wonderful job. This tournament is very important for Sri Lankan cricket. They are doing well. Most of the youngsters are coming in and chipping in with their performances in this tournament. The future of Sri Lankan cricket is very bright," said Amir. When asked about the overall performance of the team in LPL 2021, Galle Gladiators Head Coach Umar Gul said, "I am very happy with the way the team has performed. After winning our first match against Jaffna Kings, we got the momentum from there."

"We lost some close matches in between but we always ensured that the dressing room atmosphere is good. I am happy with the team's performance in all three departments of the game. Hopefully, we will win the final," Gul added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

