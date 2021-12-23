Left Menu

Lara and Steyn part of SRH's revamped support staff

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday named West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African pace great Dale Steyn as part of their revamped support staff ahead of the 2022 IPL.Lara, who is usually seen commentating during the IPL, has taken up the coaching role at Sunrisers. The team made the announcement via social media.Steyn, who has played for multiple IPL teams in the past including Sunrisers, has been appointed the pace bowling coach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:50 IST
Lara and Steyn part of SRH's revamped support staff
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday named West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African pace great Dale Steyn as part of their revamped support staff ahead of the 2022 IPL.

Lara, who is usually seen commentating during the IPL, has taken up the coaching role at Sunrisers. He has been named strategic advisor and batting coach. The team made the announcement via social media.

Steyn, who has played for multiple IPL teams in the past including Sunrisers, has been appointed the pace bowling coach. He had announced his retirement earlier this year. Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan remains the spin bowling coach.

Moody returns as head coach after fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss quit following the 2021 season. Moody was Sunrisers' director of cricket last season.

Former India batter Hemang Badani has been named fielding coach while Simon Katich, who has been the head coach of RCB, has been appointed assistant coach.

Sunrisers had retained three players including skipper Kane Williamson, uncapped Umran Malik, and Abdul Samad ahead of the mega auction in February.

The team finished last in the 2021 IPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021