Left Menu

Akhtar, Jayasuriya named in Asia Lions squad for Legends Cricket League

Besides Asia Lions, the other two teams would be representing India and Rest of the World.Asia Lions side include Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan.Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is the Commissioner of Legends League Cricket, said This is top quality exciting cricket in offer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:21 IST
Akhtar, Jayasuriya named in Asia Lions squad for Legends Cricket League
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legends Cricket League, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers, on Thursday announced that Shoaib Akhtar and Sanath Jayasuriya will be among the players who will play for Asia Lions in the inaugural edition next month.

The league will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman between three teams. Besides Asia Lions, the other two teams would be representing India and the Rest of the World.

Asia Lion's side includes Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan, and Asghar Afghan.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is the Commissioner of Legends League Cricket, said: ''This is top quality exciting cricket in offer. The Lions of Asia from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan coming together in one team will definitely give the other two teams a run for their money.

''I tell you they are absolute champions and Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib Malik all playing in one team, this will be a blast.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021