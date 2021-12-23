Left Menu

WI vs Eng: Banton, Dawson named in visitors T20I squad, Morgan to lead

Eoin Morgan will captain a 16-player squad for England men's T20I matches against West Indies next month.

ANI | London | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:02 IST
Tom Banton (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eoin Morgan will captain a 16-player squad for England men's T20I matches against West Indies next month. Paul Collingwood will stand in as head coach for the five-match series, which will be played in Barbados from January 22-30. Marcus Trescothick will join the squad as an assistant coach.

The squad includes 11 players who travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the T20 World Cup last November. George Garton and David Payne are both uncapped players in the squad. In an official release, Paul Collingwood said: "We have selected a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia."

"The World Cup is less than a year away and there will be increased opportunities for the squad in the absence of those players who are with the Ashes squad. I have good memories winning a World Cup in Barbados and I'm really looking forward to going back there with this squad to face a very good West Indies who will test all aspects of our skills," he added. England Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

