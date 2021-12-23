Left Menu

Soccer-Veteran quartet back again for Cape Verde

Reuters | Praia | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:11 IST
Soccer-Veteran quartet back again for Cape Verde
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Goalkeeper Vozinha and the attacking trio of Djaniny, Ryan Mendes and Julio Tavares were all selected again by the Cape Verde Islands in their Africa Cup of Nations squad. The quartet competed for the Cape Verde at their two previous tournament appearances in 2013 and 2015 and were included again when the squad for next month’s tournament in Cameroon was announced on Thursday.

Coach Bubista also named 37-year-old midfielder Marco Soares in his 26-man squad. He won his first cap in 2006 and played at the 2013 finals, when the Cape Verdians were shock quarter-finalists, but was overlooked for the 2015 edition. Cape Verde have been drawn in Group A with hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia, who they play their first game against in Yaounde on Jan. 9.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Marcio da Rosa (Montalegre), Keven Ramos (Mindelense), Vozinha (AEL Limassol)

Defenders: Diney Borges (Royal Armed Forces), Joao Paulo Fernandes (Feirense), Steven Fortes (Oostende), Jeffry Fortes (De Graafschap), Steve Furtado (Beroe Stara Zagora), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir), Stopira (Fehervar), Dylan Tavares (Neuchatel Xamax) Midfielders: Patrick Andrade (Qarabag), Nuno Borges (Casa Pia), Jamiro Monteiro (Philadelphia Union), Nenass (Aalesund), Kenny Rocha (Oostende), Marco Soares (Arouca)

Forwards: Djaniny (Trabzonspor), Willis Furtado (Jerv), Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr), Garry Rodrigues (Olympiakos), Lisandro Semedo (Fortuna Sittard), Willy Semedo (Pafos), Gilson Tavares (Estoril), Julio Tavares (Al Faisaly). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021