Soccer-Veteran quartet back again for Cape Verde

Goalkeeper Vozinha and the attacking trio of Djaniny, Ryan Mendes and Julio Tavares were all selected again by the Cape Verde Islands in their Africa Cup of Nations squad. The quartet competed for the Cape Verde at their two previous tournament appearances in 2013 and 2015 and were included again when the squad for next month’s tournament in Cameroon was announced on Thursday.

Coach Bubista also named 37-year-old midfielder Marco Soares in his 26-man squad. He won his first cap in 2006 and played at the 2013 finals, when the Cape Verdians were shock quarter-finalists, but was overlooked for the 2015 edition. Cape Verde have been drawn in Group A with hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia, who they play their first game against in Yaounde on Jan. 9.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Marcio da Rosa (Montalegre), Keven Ramos (Mindelense), Vozinha (AEL Limassol)

Defenders: Diney Borges (Royal Armed Forces), Joao Paulo Fernandes (Feirense), Steven Fortes (Oostende), Jeffry Fortes (De Graafschap), Steve Furtado (Beroe Stara Zagora), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir), Stopira (Fehervar), Dylan Tavares (Neuchatel Xamax) Midfielders: Patrick Andrade (Qarabag), Nuno Borges (Casa Pia), Jamiro Monteiro (Philadelphia Union), Nenass (Aalesund), Kenny Rocha (Oostende), Marco Soares (Arouca)

Forwards: Djaniny (Trabzonspor), Willis Furtado (Jerv), Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr), Garry Rodrigues (Olympiakos), Lisandro Semedo (Fortuna Sittard), Willy Semedo (Pafos), Gilson Tavares (Estoril), Julio Tavares (Al Faisaly). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)