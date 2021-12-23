Left Menu

NDTL has regained WADA accreditation, will help in achieving highest global standards in sports: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday said that National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has regained the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accreditation.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) regains the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accreditation. Restoration of accreditation is a boost to India's efforts to achieve the highest global standards of excellence in sport. This is the result of untiring efforts by GOI," he said in a tweet.

"Last week in Parliament, we introduced 'The National Anti-Doping Bill 2021', which is another step in India's quest to become a sporting powerhouse," he added. Earlier in July, WADA had suspended accreditation of NDTL in New Delhi for the second period of up to six months.

An original six-month suspension had been imposed on the NDTL in August 2019 due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) identified during a WADA site visit, in relation to the laboratory's isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analytical method, as regulated by the relevant WADA Technical Document (TD2016IRMS). (ANI)

