Tennis-Murray handed wild card in Australian Open main draw
Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card into the main draw of next month's Australian Open, the tournament organisers said on Thursday. The Briton, down at 134th in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery, has reached the final five times at Melbourne Park - the last of them in 2016 - though has never claimed the crown.
"I'm really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open," the 34-year-old said. "I've had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can't wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park." Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, last played the hardcourt major in 2019. He received a wildcard in 2021 too but was unable to compete at the year's opening major after testing positive for COVID-19.
