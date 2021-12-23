Soccer-Liverpool v Leeds, Wolves v Watford games postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in the visiting teams have forced the postponement of the Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford games scheduled for Boxing Day, the Premier League announced on Thursday.

"Following postponement requests from Leeds United and Watford as a result of COVID-19, the Premier League Board met this morning and regrettably agreed to call off the two affected clubs' Boxing Day fixtures," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)